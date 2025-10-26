QIMC Posts 19% Profit Decline In First Nine Months Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Doha: Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company (QIMC), a publicly listed firm, reported a 19.3 percent drop in net profit for the first nine months of 2025, totaling QR 92.44 million, down from QR 114.6 million during the same period last year.

According to data published Sunday on the Qatar Stock Exchange website, earnings per share fell to QR 0.19 for the period ending September 30, compared to QR 0.24 a year earlier.