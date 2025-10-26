403
Surfing Accident Claims Two Lives in Victoria
(MENAFN) A British man drowned after his surfboard broke amid severe weather conditions in the Australian state of Victoria, and the friend who attempted to rescue him also lost his life.
Authorities were summoned to Frankston Beach, approximately 45km (28 miles) southeast of Melbourne, on Wednesday afternoon following reports that two men were in danger in the water.
A police helicopter reached the scene within 15 minutes, and both men were lifted back to shore, but attempts to revive them were unsuccessful.
The officer involved in the rescue required hospital treatment after ingesting water but was later discharged.
The identities of the men have not been officially released, as police are still in the process of notifying their relatives. Separate reports for each man will be submitted to the coroner.
Officials stated that the public had been warned to avoid the water on Wednesday due to strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 130kph (80mph) across the state.
Detective Inspector Melissa Nixon revealed that the 36-year-old surfer had "minimal experience" and "it appears he may have only been learning to surf."
She emphasized, "The weather conditions yesterday were obviously not appropriate to be in the water surfing, whether you're experienced or not."
The second man, aged 43, attempted to help his friend after noticing he was struggling in the water following the surfboard’s break.
