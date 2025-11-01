Esha Deol Says 'I Am Because Of You' As She Drops A Throwback Photo With Dharmendra & Hema Malini

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Esha Deol is celebrating his 44th birthday on Sunday and marking the occasion, she decided to shower her parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, with love, claiming that 'I am because of you'.

Esha took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a throwback photo from her childhood, posing with her mom and dad.

While both Dharmendra and Hema Malini are lovingly looking at little Esha in the pic, she is facing the camera with an adorable smile on her face.

Expressing her love and admiration for her parents, the 'Dhoom' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "I am because of you. I love you my papa & mamma (kisses, red heart, evil eye, and hug emojis) (sic)."

Thanking all those who wished her on her special day, Esha added, "And A big thank you to all of you for the lovely lovely birthday wishes & blessings love you all (Smiley, bicep and folded hands emoji) stay happy, healthy & strong."

Actress Manisha Koirala reacted to the post with "Adorable", followed by several red heart emojis.

On October 16, as Hema Malini turned 77, Esha shared a heartfelt note for her“mamma”, calling her the“Dream Girl of the nation.”

Esha took to her official Instagram handle and posted two photographs with her mother. In one of the stills, she was seen planting a peck on her mother's cheek.

“Happy birthday to my Queen my mamma & The Dream Girl of the nation.... We love you (sic),” Esha wished her mother in the caption.

For those who do not know, Hema Malini first met Dharmendra on the sets of the 1970 film "Tum Haseen Main Jawaan".

At that time, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two sons, Sunny and Bobby, and two daughters, Ajeeta and Vijeta Deol.

Overcoming all the opposition, the couple got married in 1980. They were blessed with two children - Esha and Ahana Deol Vohra.