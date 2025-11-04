UAE: Tele-Ultrasound Machine Wins $1 Million Prize For Saving Lives On Oil Rigs

A Norwegian-developed tele-ultrasound solution that lets nurses on offshore oil rigs perform live scans under remote medical supervision has won the UAE's $1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award at ADIPEC 2025.

The innovation, created by the University of Stavanger in collaboration with Equinor, is already being used at five North Sea installations - Asta Hansteen, Heidrun, Oseberg, Johan Sverdrup and one additional site - with 40 offshore nurses trained to conduct ultrasound examinations guided in real time by onshore radiologists.

Project lead Nina Hjertvikrem said the technology is helping medics make safer and faster decisions during emergencies.“It's been very common to evacuate people offshore when they have symptoms like chest pain, even if it later turns out to be nothing serious,” she said.

“Now we can look inside the body immediately and decide whether we can manage the patient on-site or if they need to be flown to hospital.” She said the scans have already changed how medical teams handle respiratory and cardiac cases.

“We can look at the heart and lungs directly,” Hjertvikrem explained.“If someone has shortness of breath, we can see whether it's due to pneumonia, heart failure, or something else. Before, that was just guesswork.”

The portable ultrasound devices are linked via secure telemedicine software, streaming live images to medical experts who guide the nurses through every movement of the probe.“You get advice in real time,” Hjertvikrem said.“It gives offshore nurses confidence and a safety net when dealing with critical situations.”

According to Hjertvikrem, the system has already prevented unnecessary helicopter evacuations and helped identify serious conditions faster.“It saves time, resources, and potentially lives,” she said.“If someone really needs evacuation, you can do it immediately - and if not, you avoid the risk and cost of sending a helicopter unnecessarily.”

'Can't put hospital on oil rig'

Steven Wines, CEO of Prometheus Medical International and co-founder of the Human Energy Award, said the Stavanger team stood out because their research was already proving its impact in the field.“You can't just put a hospital on an oil rig,” he said.“But what they've done is effectively bringing the hospital to the rig through technology and remote expertise.”

He said the judges were struck by how practical the solution was.“There are lots of good ideas that never leave the lab,” Wines said.“This one is being used today, in one of the harshest environments in the world, and it's making a measurable difference.”

The project was selected from over 100 global entries for its blend of innovation and real-world application.“It's not just about technology - it's about capability,” Wines added.“They've demonstrated that with the right tools and support, offshore medics can deliver hospital-grade diagnostics wherever they are.”

Expanding beyond offshore

The Stavanger team plans to use the $1 million award to train more offshore nurses and adapt the programme for other remote healthcare settings.“The equipment is small, mobile and not expensive,” Hjertvikrem said.“You could easily use it in ambulances, ships or rural clinics where access to doctors is limited.”

She said the next phase will include creating modular training programmes for healthcare professionals worldwide.“We want to make it possible for anyone, anywhere, to get expert medical help through teleguided ultrasound.”

Wines said the project captures the spirit of the award's purpose - innovation that protects people working in extreme conditions.“They've taken a proven idea and implemented it safely where it matters most,” he said.“That's exactly the kind of thinking this award was created to recognise.”

Other winners recognised for health innovation

Two additional winners were honoured under the Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (India) received recognition for launching a company-wide mental health and wellbeing programme in partnership with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), providing scientific screening and psychological support for over 4,000 of employees.

The UAE's NMDC Group was also commended for its comprehensive worker wellbeing framework, which includes preventive health screenings, mental-health initiatives and safety programmes covering more than 10,000 employees across its operations.