UAE Offers Condolences To Philippines Over Victims Of Typhoon Kalmaegi

The UAE has extended its deepest condolences and solidarity to the Philippines after the devastating impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi, which struck the central part of the country this week.

The powerful storm caused widespread flooding and heavy rains, leaving dozens dead, injuring many others, and forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Philippines. The Ministry also wished a swift recovery to those injured.

According to local officials, the death toll from the typhoon has climbed to 39 on the island of Cebu, where several towns remain submerged.

Provincial information officer Ainjeliz Orong said the fatalities were mainly due to drowning and falling debris as the storm unleashed torrential rains and flooding across the region.

