PKK Announces Withdrawal of Armed Units from Türkiye
(MENAFN) The terrorist organization PKK announced on Sunday that its armed members within Türkiye are in the process of relocating to Iraq.
The declaration was delivered by the group’s members in the foothills of Mount Qandil, near the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraq.
In the statement, which was read aloud by a senior official of the organization, it was highlighted that, in accordance with decisions made during the so-called congress held in May under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK had resolved to cease its organizational presence and armed operations.
As part of this ongoing initiative, the statement indicated that the terrorist group is presently withdrawing its armed units from Türkiye’s territory to northern Iraq with the authorization of Ocalan.
At the site where the statement was issued, a contingent of 23 PKK fighters, reportedly having left Turkish soil and arrived in Iraq, was also present.
