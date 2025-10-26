Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Austria

President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Austria


2025-10-26 06:06:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on the occasion of his country's national holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. Federal President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Austria, I sincerely congratulate You and, through You, your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

I believe that the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Austria will continue to serve the interests of our peoples.

On this momentous day, I extend my best wishes to You and wish the people of Austria lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

MENAFN26102025000187011040ID1110248688



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search