President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Austria

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on the occasion of his country's national holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. Federal President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Austria, I sincerely congratulate You and, through You, your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

I believe that the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Austria will continue to serve the interests of our peoples.

On this momentous day, I extend my best wishes to You and wish the people of Austria lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.