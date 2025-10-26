TN BJP Urges CM Stalin To Declare Thevar Jayanthi As Statewide Student Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to officially direct the School Education Department to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, popularly known as Thevar Jayanthi, as a transformative student festival across all schools and colleges on October 30.

In a detailed statement, Prasad described Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar as a "divine son and golden soul" who embodied the highest ideals of nationalism, unity, and personal discipline.

He appealed to the state government to declare Thevar Jayanthi as 'Discipline, Unity, and Solidarity Day' - a day dedicated to cultivating moral values and social responsibility among students.

Quoting Thevar's guiding principle, "Nationalism is my body, divinity is my soul," Prasad said the leader's life served as a timeless example of unwavering patriotism and humaneness.

"Thevar's birth anniversary must not remain confined to commemorative rituals. It should become a festival that uplifts the student community, reminding them of their duty to live with purpose and virtue," he said.

Highlighting the moral and social challenges faced by today's youth, Prasad suggested that the observance of Thevar Jayanthi in schools should include awareness programmes on abstaining from tobacco, alcohol, and social media misuse.

"In an age when our culture and civility are eroded by vices and distractions, this day should inspire students to embrace self-discipline and righteousness," he stated.

Prasad called upon the state to integrate the teachings of great national figures like Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar into educational activities.

"Their lives and sacrifices must become part of the moral education of every student in Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that the government has a "solemn responsibility" to nurture such national consciousness through institutional effort.

He also recalled the wisdom of Thiruvalluvar's verse - 'Discipline brings no shame; it is cherished even beyond life itself' - observing that Thevar exemplified this ideal throughout his life.

"By following his path, students can bring pride to their families and the nation," Prasad said.

The BJP spokesperson concluded that an official directive from Chief Minister Stalin declaring Thevar Jayanthi as 'Discipline, Unity, and Solidarity Day' would be a fitting tribute to his legacy and a milestone initiative to strengthen student character and national spirit across Tamil Nadu.