403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UFC 321: ASPINALL VS GANE SET TO IGNITE ABU DHABI AFTER ELECTRIC CEREMONIAL WEIGH-INS
(MENAFN- Action PR)
Abu Dhabi, UAE: With masses of cheering fans gathered last night inside Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena for the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of tonight’s UFC 321: ASPINALL VS GANE, the anticipation for what promises to be a historic, high-intensity evening hit new heights.
With all fighters making weight, the stage is officially set for an action-packed night as reigning heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall makes the first defence of his title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane. Their showdown promises to deliver exciting action, with both athletes determined to leave Abu Dhabi with the belt.
Speaking ahead of the fight, Aspinall said: “There are a lot of fans from the United Kingdom here in Abu Dhabi, and I know many will be there to support me. I think this will be the biggest crowd I’ve ever had outside my country. I feel great and fully ready for the fight.”
Addressing the fans, Gane promises a special main event: “We’ll put on a big show in the main event. Fans can expect a strong fight, and they’ll see a beautiful and exciting matchup.”
History will also be made in the co-main event as Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern battle for the vacant women’s strawweight championship – marking the first UFC women’s title fight held in the Middle East. With Abu Dhabi recognised as the global hub of sports, fans showed huge support for the two Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialists as they faced off.
“It’s a great experience to see the fans in the ceremonial weigh-in, and I’m excited to fight. I learned from my last fight against Dern to believe in myself, and that’s exactly what I’ll do,” said Jandiroba.
Feeling confident ahead of her bout, Dern commented: “I feel ready about getting the victory. The preparation went perfectly, with no injuries. Thank you to all the fans who are coming to support us. I always give everything, and I have and do my best to deliver an exciting performance and win the fight of the night to give back to the fans.”
With a number of action-packed bouts, including Hamdy Abdelwahab versus Chris Barnett, UFC 321 promises to deliver both history and another memorable night of MMA action in the UAE’s capital.
Abu Dhabi, UAE: With masses of cheering fans gathered last night inside Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena for the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of tonight’s UFC 321: ASPINALL VS GANE, the anticipation for what promises to be a historic, high-intensity evening hit new heights.
With all fighters making weight, the stage is officially set for an action-packed night as reigning heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall makes the first defence of his title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane. Their showdown promises to deliver exciting action, with both athletes determined to leave Abu Dhabi with the belt.
Speaking ahead of the fight, Aspinall said: “There are a lot of fans from the United Kingdom here in Abu Dhabi, and I know many will be there to support me. I think this will be the biggest crowd I’ve ever had outside my country. I feel great and fully ready for the fight.”
Addressing the fans, Gane promises a special main event: “We’ll put on a big show in the main event. Fans can expect a strong fight, and they’ll see a beautiful and exciting matchup.”
History will also be made in the co-main event as Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern battle for the vacant women’s strawweight championship – marking the first UFC women’s title fight held in the Middle East. With Abu Dhabi recognised as the global hub of sports, fans showed huge support for the two Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialists as they faced off.
“It’s a great experience to see the fans in the ceremonial weigh-in, and I’m excited to fight. I learned from my last fight against Dern to believe in myself, and that’s exactly what I’ll do,” said Jandiroba.
Feeling confident ahead of her bout, Dern commented: “I feel ready about getting the victory. The preparation went perfectly, with no injuries. Thank you to all the fans who are coming to support us. I always give everything, and I have and do my best to deliver an exciting performance and win the fight of the night to give back to the fans.”
With a number of action-packed bouts, including Hamdy Abdelwahab versus Chris Barnett, UFC 321 promises to deliver both history and another memorable night of MMA action in the UAE’s capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment