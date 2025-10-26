403
China Prepared to Expand Cooperation with Singapore
(MENAFN) China is prepared to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Singapore, Premier Li Qiang said on Saturday during the start of a two-day official visit, media reported.
"Over the 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relations between the two countries have maintained a good momentum for development, with deepened political mutual trust, fruitful practical cooperation and closer people-to-people exchanges, setting a model for mutual learning and win-win cooperation between countries," Li said.
Emphasizing recent progress in bilateral relations, Li highlighted Beijing’s willingness to work with Singapore to align development strategies, broaden mutually beneficial cooperation, advance joint modernization, and contribute to upholding "true multilateralism and promoting common development in the region."
During his visit, Li is set to meet Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to sign memorandums and agreements covering green development, the digital economy, and training and development, according to a statement from Singapore’s Foreign Ministry.
On Sunday, Li will also hold talks with Singapore's acting president, Eddie Teo.
This marks the first visit to Singapore by a Chinese premier in seven years.
Following the Singapore trip, Li will travel to Malaysia to attend the 28th China-ASEAN Summit, the 28th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 20th East Asia Summit, and the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
