Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

2025-10-26 07:04:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained steady at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

October 13

1.7

October 20

1.7

October 14

1.7

October 21

1.7

October 15

1.7

October 22

1.7

October 16

1.7

October 23

1.7

October 17

1.7

October 24

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0108 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00258 manat and amounted to 1.97616 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

October 13

1,9755

October 20

1,9841

October 14

1,9706

October 21

1,9780

October 15

1,9752

October 22

1,9737

October 16

1,9816

October 23

1,9717

October 17

1,9908

October 24

1,9733

Average rate per week

1,97874

Average rate per week

1,97616

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0052 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.0027 manat, amounting to 2.09226 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

October 13

2,0799

October 20

2,0928

October 14

2,0981

October 21

2,1002

October 15

2,1250

October 22

2,0885

October 16

2,1725

October 23

2,0922

October 17

2,1208

October 24

2,0876

Average rate per week

2,11926

Average rate per week

2,09226

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.04048 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

October 13

0.0406

October 20

0,0405

October 14

0.0406

October 21

0.0405

October 15

0.0406

October 22

0,0405

October 16

0.0406

October 23

0,0405

October 17

0.0405

October 24

0,0404

Average rate per week

0.04058

Average rate per week

0,04048

