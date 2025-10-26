Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
October 13
1.7
October 20
1.7
October 14
1.7
October 21
1.7
October 15
1.7
October 22
1.7
October 16
1.7
October 23
1.7
October 17
1.7
October 24
1.7
Average rate per week
1.7
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0108 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00258 manat and amounted to 1.97616 manat per euro.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
October 13
1,9755
October 20
1,9841
October 14
1,9706
October 21
1,9780
October 15
1,9752
October 22
1,9737
October 16
1,9816
October 23
1,9717
October 17
1,9908
October 24
1,9733
1,97874
1,97616
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0052 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.0027 manat, amounting to 2.09226 manat per ruble.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
October 13
2,0799
October 20
2,0928
October 14
2,0981
October 21
2,1002
October 15
2,1250
October 22
2,0885
October 16
2,1725
October 23
2,0922
October 17
2,1208
October 24
2,0876
2,11926
2,09226
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.04048 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
October 13
0.0406
October 20
0,0405
October 14
0.0406
October 21
0.0405
October 15
0.0406
October 22
0,0405
October 16
0.0406
October 23
0,0405
October 17
0.0405
October 24
0,0404
0.04058
0,04048
