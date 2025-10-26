Marathi Mulgi Shraddha Kapoor Indulges In Some 'Diwali Faral' While Reading Script

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shraddha Kapoor is still gorging on“Diwali Faral” (Diwali snacks). On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen indulging in some chakli and chiwda.

The actress can be seen dressed in comfortwear with floral patterns in the pictures, which also featured her furry friends, Shyloh and Small. One of the pictures also had a bound script out of the focus in the background

She wrote in the caption,“Chak-li De India”.

Earlier, the actress, who keeps on making headlines for her rumored relationship with Rahul Mody, dropped a set of sun-kissed photos of herself spending the weekend relaxing on her couch, Shraddha asked an adorable question in the caption.

The 'Stree' actress wrote on Instagram, "Kuch zyaada lucky nahi ho gaya photo kheenchne vaala??? (Didn't the person taking the photo get a little too lucky???)," along with a laughing emoji.

This is not the first time Rahul has been caught capturing Shraddha. The speculations of Shraddha and Rahul dating one another began circulating back in early 2024 after the two were spotted leaving a dinner date in Mumbai. Ever since then, the alleged couple has been captured together on several occasions. From the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, to film screenings, to taking flight together.

Back in June, Shraddha made her relationship with her writer beau Instagram official with a picture. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actress shared a picture of the two posing for a selfie. Both Shraddha and Rahul were dressed in white in the still in which the diva lovingly held Rahul's arm.

"Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar" (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep)," Shraddha wrote the caption.

Additionally, Shraddha was also seen wearing an“R” pendant in a picture she shared on social media.