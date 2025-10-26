403
ASEAN Welcomes Timor-Leste as 11th Member
(MENAFN) Timor-Leste has officially become the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), marked by a formal ceremony at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
The signing of the Declaration on the Admission of Timor-Leste into ASEAN was attended by Timor-Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.
Situated in the easternmost part of the Lesser Sunda Islands, Timor-Leste first applied for ASEAN membership in 2011. In November 2022, ASEAN member states reached a principal agreement to welcome the country into the regional bloc.
The 47th ASEAN Summit, along with related meetings, was hosted by Malaysia, which holds the chair of ASEAN 2025, running from Sunday through Tuesday.
Founded in 1967, ASEAN now comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste.
