GoPaint is better than ever with the HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro is Huawei's brand-new Pro series stylus. This is a supercharged M-Pencil with enhancements to make your workflow smoother with new gestures and easier interactions. You can pinch the pencil to open the radial menu, rotate the pencil to adjust your brush stroke, and use the quick button to open apps instantly. There is also a new specialised small font writing tip besides the writing and painting tips.
Pinch, tap, double-tap
The pinch gesture is made possible by the addition of a new pressure sensor inside the M-Pencil Pro. This sensor unlocks new ways to interact with the stylus, including pinch, tap, and double-tap gestures. It can detect five levels of pressure, from light presses to strong pinches, allowing the stylus to adapt to your grip. A firm hold will prevent accidental taps from triggering gestures, while lighter grips can easily activate gestures with minimal effort.
With a simple pinch, you can instantly access the radial menu for swift navigation. The intuitive double-tap toggles between brush and eraser modes, streamlining your workflow and keeping your focus on the creative zone. In HUAWEI Notes and GoPaint, pinching the stylus lets you precisely switch between shapes, colours, and tools via the in-app radial menu, all without interrupting your creative flow. The stylus also provides satisfying and intuitive vibration feedback for every gesture, making interactions feel natural and responsive.
On top of the stylus, there is also a customisable quick button adorned with an illuminating star ring that gives you instant access to your favourite apps, like HUAWEI Notes, GoPaint, or any other app you prefer.
Unparalleled precision
16,384 levels of pressure sensitivity that the M-Pencil Pro offers is one of the best in the industry, allowing for precise detection of even subtle pressure variations, from gentle strokes to heavy shading. You can effortlessly glide your pen to create a whisper-thin stroke, then gradually increase the pressure for a bold, solid line. The seamless transitions between thickness surpass the typical limitations of conventional styluses. You can create depth by varying pressure with the same brush. Light strokes for soft grays, firm presses for deeper shades. This technique mimics natural shadows and highlights, achieving a lifelike layered effect.
Another great feature that can revolutionise your artistry is the rotation gesture on the HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro. In most styluses, the brush angle simply trails the direction of your stroke. To tweak a curve or shift direction, you usually have to lift the pen, adjust your hand, and start over, breaking your flow. With the HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro, you can twist the stylus itself to rotate the brush tip, letting you shape arcs and textures naturally, just like turning a real brush or pencil in your hand. The rotate gesture enables a fluid, lifelike writing and painting experience.
The M-Pencil Pro offers three specialised tips for writing, small-font writing, and painting. Each tip has been meticulously designed to ensure precision across diverse tasks, like illustrations, notetaking, calligraphy, and more.
The HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro transforms every stroke into a seamless, precise, and natural experience. From writing and small-font annotations to painting and detailed illustrations, its specialised tips, advanced gestures, and unmatched pressure sensitivity give you complete control over your creative process. Currently supported on the HUAWEI MatePad 12 X, the M-Pencil Pro elevates your digital creativity, making every line, curve, and stroke feel effortlessly intuitive.
