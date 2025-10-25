403
OIC Urges UN to Back Palestine Membership
(MENAFN) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday appealed to the UN Security Council to endorse Palestine’s full membership in the international organization.
The group also called for the continuation of the Gaza ceasefire and for concrete measures to end Israel’s occupation.
Speaking on behalf of the OIC Group, Türkiye’s deputy envoy to the UN, Asli Guven, acknowledged, "We welcome the efforts of US President (Donald) Trump and the signing earlier this month of a ceasefire agreement for Gaza."
Guven described the Gaza truce as a turning point, noting that it "has opened a new vista in the global demarches for a durable peace in the Middle East."
She emphasized the importance of swift action by the Security Council, stating, "We call for the timely action of the council on the admission of Palestine as a full-fledged member of the United Nations."
She also stressed the need for sustained support, urging the council "to support and sustain the current momentum towards the restoration of durable peace in Gaza and the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory."
Highlighting the heavy toll of recent conflict, Guven said, "We urge the esteemed council members to take cognizance of the very huge cost of the 2-year war in Gaza in human and material terms."
She cited "the colossal loss of over 68,000 mostly civilian casualties," in addition to the deaths of medical personnel, UNRWA staff, and journalists.
