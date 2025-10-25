403
US House Democratic leader shows support for Mamdani
(MENAFN) U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced his endorsement of Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor on Friday, just hours before early voting is set to start in the city.
In a statement to reports, Jeffries acknowledged that he and Mamdani had “areas of principled disagreement,” but emphasized that Mamdani secured “a free and fair election” in the Democratic primary and is “committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers.”
“Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers, including those who do not support his candidacy,” Jeffries wrote.
“In that spirit, I support him and the entire citywide Democratic ticket in the general election.”
Recent polling from AARP–Gotham Polling & Analytics shows Mamdani leading the three-way race with 43%, followed by former Governor Andrew Cuomo at 29%, with Republican Curtis Sliwa behind. The survey suggests that Mamdani’s advantage would shrink to four points if Sliwa were to leave the contest.
A compilation of polls indicates that Mamdani has come out on top in every survey featuring all three candidates. In one-on-one matchups against Cuomo, the former governor only leads in two of six tracked surveys.
If elected, Mamdani would make history as the first Muslim and first South Asian mayor of New York City. He claimed the Democratic nomination in June, defeating Cuomo by a seven-point margin.
Early voting begins Saturday, with the general election scheduled for November 4.
