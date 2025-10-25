Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan-Iran-Türkiye Freight Train Set To Resume Operations Soon

2025-10-25 05:05:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25.​ The Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul container train connecting Pakistan, Iran, and Türkiye is set to resume operations in December, Trend reports via Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash met with Pakistan's Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of Communication Abdul Aleem Khan, and Minister of Railways Hanif Abbasi to discuss the project.

During the talks, the sides reached an agreement within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to restart the operation of the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul freight train.

They also agreed to complete the modernization of the Quetta–Taftan railway line in Iran by the end of the year, which will further enhance the efficiency and reliability of the transport corridor.

The parties emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in railway transport and freight logistics to promote regional integration and boost trade.

A two-day regional transit conference of transport ministers was held in Islamabad on October 23–24, bringing together delegations from twelve countries.

Trend News Agency

