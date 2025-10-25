Wazirx Sets Stage For Full Trading Resumption

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Mumbai-based crypto exchange WazirX has enabled both Indian-rupee and cryptocurrency deposits as it moves toward resuming full trading and withdrawal services, signalling a critical recovery phase after its high-profile $230-million hack. The platform will initiate trading on 24 October 2025, launching with zero trading fees across all pairs for at least 30 days, and is rolling out withdrawals gradually.

WazirX's comeback is anchored on a restructuring plan approved by the Singapore High Court for its parent company Zanmai Labs Private Limited, which had been navigating creditor claims and asset recovery since the breach. The company has partnered with US-based custodian BitGo to manage digital-asset wallets and bolster security with insured, institutional-grade custody solutions.

Operating under a phased restart, WazirX will first enable crypto-to-crypto markets and the USDT/INR pair from 24 October, with other INR pairs added later. Deposits are active now; withdrawals will follow in stages. Users who opted in to the restructuring will receive so-called“Recovery Tokens” within ten business days, representing claims on illiquid or frozen assets.

This relaunch occurs after the July 2024 hack - attributed to the Lazarus Group by multiple governments - in which WazirX exposed vulnerabilities that resulted in loss of approximately $234 million in digital assets and triggered a suspension of trading, withdrawals and deposits. The setback had eroded trust among India's crypto retail community and drawn regulatory scrutiny.

WazirX co-founder and CEO Nischal Shetty acknowledged the challenge of restoring confidence, stating on social media:“Our focus is only YOU - we are committed to a secure and transparent restart.” Still, some users have raised concerns over discrepancies in post-rebalancing balances, alleging that their credited holdings were lower than earlier display values. WazirX has pledged to release a detailed audit and reconcile any shortfalls.

Industry analysts view WazirX's relaunch as a litmus test for Indian crypto exchanges, which have faced security, regulatory and trust-deficit issues. While the zero-fee offer may stimulate trading volume and liquidity, questions remain over how effectively WazirX can demonstrate enhanced operational resilience and compliance oversight. Further complicating matters is India's evolving regulatory landscape: a proposed crypto-assets bill is under discussion, and exchange-licensing frameworks remain undefined.

For traders, the phased rollout presents both opportunity and risk. Market-makers caution that liquidity may be thin in the initial days, potentially creating wider spreads or slippage. WazirX's blog announcement advises users to monitor token availability, confirm order execution conditions and treat first-day price action with caution. With a delisting of some tokens and swaps or mergers during the downtime, certainty over token status is also being tested.

