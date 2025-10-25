Air Canada Offers Up To 20,000 Points For Fall Bookings

Dhaka: Air Canada is offering travellers up to 20,000 Aeroplan points when booking flights from the UK this autumn.

To qualify, members of the airline's frequent flyer programme must book a round-trip or two one-way tickets to destinations outside Canada served by Air Canada.

The offer is valid for bookings made between 20 October and 20 November 2025. For instance, an Economy Flex ticket from London to Cancun, via Toronto, counts as a one-way trip, qualifying for 10,000 bonus Aeroplan points. Passengers booking two one-way trips or a return ticket can earn up to 20,000 points.

Bookings for flights from London Heathrow, Manchester, or Edinburgh, with travel between 20 October 2025 and 30 June 2026, are eligible for the promotion.

Those booking one-way tickets or round trips from the UK to Canada can earn up to 15,000 points.

Aeroplan members can redeem as few as 6,000 bonus points for a US flight or 7,500 points for travel to Europe with one of Air Canada's partners.

However, flight redemption tickets or those purchased with a combination of points and cash do not qualify.

For further details, visit the Air Canada website.

