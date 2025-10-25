Delhi Court Defers Hearing On ED's Plea Seeking Seizure Of Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari's Assets Till Nov 22

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) A Special PMLA Court in Delhi on Saturday put off till November 22 the hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) application requesting provisional confiscation of properties directly linked to UK-based arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Special Judge Sanjay Jindal took on record a response filed by the federal probe agency to queries raised by Bhandari's lawyers over documents submitted by the ED in court.

Bhandari's counsel claimed that certain fresh documents presented by the probe agency could be used in court.

The ED filed an application earlier to confiscate Bhandari's properties in India and abroad. The move followed the designation of the accused as a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

During the hearing, the probe agency argued that all assets directly or indirectly linked to Bhandari, whether held through corporate entities or personal ownership, were liable for confiscation.

The agency informed the court that no objections had been raised by any third party regarding the listed properties, thereby clearing the path for legal seizure.

The ED's plea included a wide array of assets, reportedly spanning prime real estate in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and overseas holdings in London and Dubai.

Among the properties under scrutiny is the controversial Bryanston Square residence in London, which ED alleges was purchased and renovated using funds linked to Bhandari and, allegedly, on behalf of businessman Robert Vadra - a claim Vadra has consistently denied.

According to ED's submissions, once an individual is declared an FEO, two categories of assets become subject to confiscation: Those acquired through criminal proceeds and any other property, domestic or foreign, in which the offender has a direct or indirect stake.

The agency emphasised that this legal mechanism is designed to prevent economic offenders from evading prosecution by relocating abroad.

Bhandari, who fled to the UK in 2016 following income tax raids, is accused of concealing foreign income worth Rs 655 crore and evading taxes amounting to Rs 196 crore.

Despite a UK court rejecting India's extradition request, the Indian authorities have continued to press for accountability through financial and judicial channels.

The Rouse Avenue Court has now scheduled the next hearing for November 22.

The outcome of the proceeding will determine whether the ED can proceed with full-scale confiscation of Bhandari's assets, marking a critical juncture in India's crackdown on high-profile economic fugitives.