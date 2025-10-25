403
IDF wound dozens of Palestinians in operations across West Bank
(MENAFN) The Israeli army injured dozens of Palestinians and arrested four others during operations across the occupied West Bank on Friday, with many suffering from tear gas inhalation.
In Beit Ummar, north of Hebron in the southern West Bank, clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces, according to activist Mohammad Awad. Awad said soldiers fired stun grenades and tear gas at youths and homes, causing dozens of cases of suffocation that were treated on site.
In Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, Israeli troops briefly detained several young men and arrested two before withdrawing, sources reported.
In Al-Bireh, a commercial building caught fire after Israeli forces fired stun and tear gas grenades at the structure. Residents managed to extinguish the fire, which caused minor damage.
In Anabta, east of Tulkarm, Israeli forces closed the main street and arrested two young men after clashes in which soldiers fired live ammunition indiscriminately, sources said.
Separately, illegal Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian vehicles in Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah. Settlers also attacked a local home and a farm but were reportedly repelled by Palestinian youths. The raids by Israeli forces in response to the settlers’ actions led to further clashes.
According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal settlers carried out 7,154 attacks on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank over two years, resulting in 33 deaths and the forced displacement of 33 Bedouin communities.
Authorities report that since the Gaza conflict escalated two years ago, more than 1,057 Palestinians have been killed, 10,300 wounded, and over 20,000 arrested, including 1,600 children. Last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
