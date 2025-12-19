Searches Are Underway At Lutsk City Council

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Suspilne, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the morning of December 19, searches have been taking place at the Lutsk City Council building, with law enforcement officers working on site,” the report says.

According to the report, information about the searches was confirmed by phone by Oleksandr Olishevskyi, Deputy Head of the Information Department of the Lutsk City Council. He said that law enforcement officers have been present in the building since the morning. He also added that the local self-government body is operating as usual.

It is also reported that officers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine are conducting the searches at the city council. Also, NABU's Head of the Communications Unit, Marharyta Zhyvaha, neither confirmed nor denied this information in a comment to the outlet.

“It is preliminarily known that law enforcement officers are also working simultaneously at the premises of the Volyn Regional Council,” the report states.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January, police conducted searches at the Lviv City Council, seizing documents related to one of the solid household waste carriers.

Photo: Suspilne Lutsk.