Jordan Welcomes Lifting Of Ceasar Act Sanctions On Syria

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs welcomed the decision to lift sanctions imposed on the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic under the Caesar Act, describing it as an important step toward supporting Syria's reconstruction efforts, advancing recovery, and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.The ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali, said the Kingdom welcomed the decision as a confirmation of the international will to support Syria's rebuilding process in a manner that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people.He also expressed Jordan's appreciation for the efforts of U.S. Donald Trump and his decision to lift the sanctions on Syria.Al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan's firm and longstanding position in supporting Syria's reconstruction on foundations that ensure its unity, sovereignty, security, and stability, safeguard the integrity of its territory and citizens, and preserve the rights of all Syrians.