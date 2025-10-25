403
Ukraine Lands Deal for Swedish Gripen Combat Aircrafts
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed Friday that Kyiv and Stockholm have formalized the initial agreement to establish a Gripen fighter jet fleet, characterizing the arrangement as a "historic step" toward bolstering Ukraine's aerial capabilities and enduring security framework.
Zelenskyy disclosed the pact encompasses as many as 150 Swedish-manufactured Gripen combat aircraft, branding it "a long-term security guarantee for a strong and modern independent Ukraine."
"We are working for the Gripen fleet, cool combat aircraft. We signed the first document, and we are counting on 150 aircraft," he stated. "This is a historic step. Thank you to everyone who helps us."
Frozen Russian assets
Zelenskyy emphasized mounting political momentum across Europe to channel frozen Russian assets toward financing Ukraine's defense infrastructure and reconstruction efforts.
"There is a political willingness of Europe to direct frozen Russian assets to fully support Ukraine and Ukrainians," he remarked, noting the European Council had approved a political resolution on the matter.
Implementation of the asset utilization strategy should conclude by year's end, guaranteeing sustained funding for Ukraine throughout 2026, he added.
The president additionally applauded fresh sanctions targeting Russia, particularly Washington's decision to penalize two major Russian petroleum corporations.
"All members of the Coalition of the Willing agreed that this is exactly how we should continue to put pressure – on Russian oil, on oil companies, on terminals, on the Russian tanker fleet," he said.
Zelenskyy conveyed appreciation to Italy and Norway for delivering new assistance packages supporting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and to Japan's incoming prime minister for participating in the Coalition of the Willing meeting.
Ukraine continues collaborating with international partners to acquire additional Patriot systems and interceptor missiles for enhanced air defense, he noted.
Europe, he concluded, "understands that next year, funding for Ukraine, for our people, will be provided."
