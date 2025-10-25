403
Russia alleges that it took control of ten settlements in Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Friday that its forces have captured 10 Ukrainian settlements in the past week, spanning the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The ministry also reported that in retaliation to Ukrainian drone strikes, Russian forces launched a series of airstrikes, including one large-scale and six targeted strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites and the energy infrastructure supporting them. The statement further claimed that 22 Ukrainian military warehouses were destroyed during the same period.
Additionally, Russia's defense report highlighted the successful defense against Ukrainian aerial attacks, asserting that Russian forces shot down a range of military equipment over the week. This included one Su-27 fighter jet, four cruise missiles, 18 guided aviation bombs, 15 HIMARS rockets, and 1,441 drones.
Ukraine has yet to officially respond to these assertions, and due to the ongoing conflict, independent verification of the claims remains difficult.
