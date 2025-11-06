Maha CM Orders Probe Into Land Transaction Involving Dy CM Ajit Pawar's Son Parth

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Amid a raging controversy over a high value land transaction in Pune's upscale Mundhwa-Koregaon Park area involving Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar, the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday ordered a high-level probe.

CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe by a three member committee headed by the Revenue Department's Additional Chief Secretary, Vikas Kharge.

Describing the charges as prima facie very serious, CM Fadnavis said the committee would probe how the government land was transferred without proper authorisation and why the stamp duty was waived.

CM Fadnavis told reporters that he has sought detailed reports from the Revenue and Land Records departments and assured strict action if wrongdoing is found, emphasising that "even Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would not support any wrongdoing."

The CM's move comes after former Leader of Opposition in the state council and Shiv Sena UBT leader Ambadas Danve accused Ajit Pawar of misuse of power, saying that the land worth Rs 1,800 core was purchased at a paltry Rs 300 crore with a payment of stamp duty of mere Rs 500.

“Dy CM Ajit's son Parth Pawar's company Amedia, which has a share capital of just Rs 1 lakh, was able to purchase such a high cost land. This scam should now be probed," he said.

Further, the revenue department has suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru for their roles in the transaction.

Dy CM Ajit Pawar has declined to comment while Parth Pawar told a TV channel,“I have not done anything wrong. I have not engaged in any illegal or unethical activity."

Ambadas Danve said a 40-acre plot in Mundhwa-Koregaon Park area, which was allegedly classified as government-owned land under the 'Watan' category (reserved for the Mahar community and protected under the Bombay Inferior Village Watans Abolition Act, 1958) - was sold to Amedia Enterprises LLP (also referred to as Amedia Holdings LLP in some reports) for approximately Rs 300 crore.

Incidentally, Parth Pawar is listed as a partner in the firm, and the company's registered address matches his residence in Pune's Yashwant Nagar.

Danve stated that the land's market value is reportedly "considerably higher" than the transaction price, raising questions about undervaluation.

“The company has also started preparations to build an IT park and data centre right there. Parth Pawar should now come forward and explain this, so that other young people can also understand the secret of their success!” he remarked.

Danve further said the government machinery promptly acted.“On April 22, 2025, Amedia Company passed a resolution to build an IT park. Surprisingly, within just 48 hours, the Directorate of Industries waived the stamp duty on this project. Under which rule did the Directorate of Industries accept the proposal of a company submitting such a proposal without any experience and waive the stamp duty? And to top it all, this entire transaction happened in 27 days, and the stamp duty of just Rs 500 was charged,” he added.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded a judicial enquiry, calling the deal a "violation of law" and urging transparent investigation into Parth Pawar's company.

Former BJP minister Eknath Khadse, who had to resign following charges of a land scam during his tenure as the revenue minister, demanded that Ajit Pawar should resign from his post of Dy CM till the probe is completed.