Relatively Hot Daytime Weather Expected

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather, inshore, until 6pm on Saturday will be hazy at places at first and relatively hot daytime, mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be scattered clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be southwesterly 03 to 13 knot becomes mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot.



"Stones: Prehistoric Tools in Qatar" exhibition continues in Sharjah -- 25 Oct 2025 0:00

Qatar Embassy in UK advises Qatari visitors, residents to avoid gatherings and demonstrations in London

Minister of State at Ministry of Foreign Affairs meets Norwegian counterpart Msheireb Properties wins prestigious double at 2025 Green Apple Awards

Read Also

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 06 to 16 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09 kilometer, while offshore will be 05 to 10 kilometers.

Cities with minimum and maximum temperature:

Doha: 25°C | 36°C

Mesaieed: 19°C | 35°C

Wakrah: 24°C | 35°C

Al Khor: 20°C | 35°C

Ruwais: 22°C | 32°C

Dukhan: 21°C | 31°C

Abu Samra: 17°C | 33°C



