Relatively Hot Daytime Weather Expected
Doha, Qatar: Weather, inshore, until 6pm on Saturday will be hazy at places at first and relatively hot daytime, mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be scattered clouds at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be southwesterly 03 to 13 knot becomes mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly 06 to 16 knot.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.
Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09 kilometer, while offshore will be 05 to 10 kilometers.
Cities with minimum and maximum temperature:
Doha: 25°C | 36°C
Mesaieed: 19°C | 35°C
Wakrah: 24°C | 35°C
Al Khor: 20°C | 35°C
Ruwais: 22°C | 32°C
Dukhan: 21°C | 31°C
Abu Samra: 17°C | 33°C
