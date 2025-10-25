Tayla Vlaeminck To Miss Upcoming WBBL Season Due To Shoulder Injury Recovery

MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Oct 25 (IANS) Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the upcoming WBBL season due to her ongoing recovery from shoulder surgery. Tayla had been targeting a return to competitive cricket through her first appearance for the Melbourne Renegades since dislocating her right shoulder during Australia's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

But in a statement on Saturday, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that Tayla has not progressed sufficiently in her recovery to be available for selection. Tayla, widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the women's game when fit, will now continue her rehabilitation away from the tournament starting on November 9.

"Following a right shoulder injury sustained during the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup that required reconstruction surgery, Tayla's recovery has been impacted by ongoing limitations, restricting her ability to progress her bowling and work through the end stages of her return to play plan.”

"We'll continue to work with Tayla, the Melbourne Renegades and Cricket Victoria to support her through this next phase,” said Kate Beerworth, Australian women's team physiotherapist.

Melbourne Renegades also said Tayla's shoulder hasn't responded to an increased bowling load over the last few months as well as medical staff would have liked, making it evident that she won't be available for the upcoming WBBL.

“Tayla has been a valued member of the squad since re-joining us ahead of WBBL|08. We knew there was a possibility she might not be available this season given what she had sustained, and there's been no pressure on her to rush that process. Her long-term health and readiness to perform at her best remain the priority,” said James Rosengarten, Renegades General Manager.

Although ruled out of the upcoming WBBL season, Renegades said Tayla will continue to be around the squad when the team assembles for the tournament, adding that a replacement player will be announced in the coming days.