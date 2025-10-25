When Gauri Khan's Brother Threatened Shah Rukh Khan: The Shocking Twist In Their Love Story

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story is nothing short of a Bollywood film - filled with teenage romance, family drama, and unshakable faith. From threats to triumph, their bond remains one of Bollywood's most iconic

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's love story began when they were still in school - Gauri was in Grade 9, while Shah Rukh was in Grade 12. The actor, who once confessed that Gauri was the only girl he had ever been smitten by, fell deeply in love with her at just 18. Despite coming from different religious backgrounds, their relationship faced several challenges, especially in convincing Gauri's family. After years of persistence and emotional struggles, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Over the years, they have built a strong family with their three children - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Gauri, apart from being a devoted wife, has also established herself as a successful interior designer and film producer.

Before their marriage, Shah Rukh Khan shared a complicated yet respectful bond with Gauri's brother, Vikrant Chibber. In a past interaction with comedian Kapil Sharma, Shah Rukh had recalled how Vikrant used to act tough around him during their early days of dating. Vikrant, being protective of his sister, would often warn the young Shah Rukh to stay within limits. The actor mentioned that although both of them grew up in Delhi and had their share of street-smart bravado, he remained polite and respectful toward Vikrant. Shah Rukh even remembered an incident where Vikrant, trying to intimidate him, had once brandished a gun and asked if he knew what a katta (country-made pistol) was - an episode that SRK handled with calm humour.

In a 1994 interview with Filmfare, Gauri Khan had revealed how her brother, Vikrant, was extremely protective and couldn't tolerate anyone trying to get close to her. She said that he would become furious at the mere sight of Shah Rukh and often threatened to beat him up if he caught him looking at her. Despite these repeated threats, Shah Rukh never retaliated or argued, understanding that Vikrant's anger stemmed from concern for his sister. Gauri mentioned that while the threats did irritate Shah Rukh, he always chose to respond with patience and politeness.

Even as Shah Rukh Khan rose to become Bollywood's 'King of Romance', he never shied away from crediting Gauri for his success. He has often mentioned in interviews that if ever faced with a choice between his career and his wife, he would choose Gauri without hesitation. Having entered the film industry without any family backing, Shah Rukh built his empire through sheer talent and determination - but it was Gauri's unwavering belief and support that helped him stay grounded through the highs and lows of stardom.