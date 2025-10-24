403
President Ilham Aliyev Dismisses Head Of State Agency For Protection Of Strategic Objects
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of Azerbaijan, Major General Ilgar Abbasov, has been dismissed from his post, Azernews reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
