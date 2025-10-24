The Who's Who Of Canada And India Illuminate Dr. Ruby Dhalla's Grand Diwali Celebration

Toronto, Canada - The spirit of Diwali came alive in dazzling style as Dr. Ruby Dhalla hosted one of the most talked-about celebrations of the season - bringing together the Who's Who of Canada and India under one roof.







From the rhythmic beats of the dhol to the soulful flute melodies and the vibrant energy of Bollywood dancers, the evening was a beautiful blend of tradition, culture, and glamour. Guests joined together to celebrate the festival of lights in an atmosphere filled with joy, unity, and festive warmth.

The event was graced by an impressive guest list featuring distinguished politicians, influential business leaders, celebrated hoteliers, and icons from the fashion fraternity. Among the prominent attendees were Mayor Patrick Brown, esteemed hotelier Mr. Ray Gupta, and internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta, who joined the festivities while visiting from India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ruby Dhalla shared,

“Diwali is not just a festival - it's a celebration of light over darkness and togetherness across communities. It's heartwarming to see so many leaders, artists, and friends from both India and Canada come together to celebrate the essence of our shared culture.”

The night sparkled with light, laughter, and cultural performances - a true reflection of the bonds that unite India and Canada through shared values, friendship, and festive spirit.