7Th Muharram Procession To Be Taken Out From Botraj Mohalla Today

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Preparations were underway in Srinagar's old city for the traditional 7th Muharram procession, scheduled to be taken out from Botraj Mohalla, Androoni Kathidarwaza to Imambargah Hassanabad. This is the first major Alam Sharif procession in the city and marks a significant part of the mourning rituals observed during the Islamic month of Muharram by the Shia Muslim community.

Officials confirmed that the procession has been permitted by the district administration and will follow the traditional route through the inner areas of Rainawari. The route is expected to witness a large turnout of mourners participating in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala.

Local residents and volunteers have set up sabeels (refreshment stalls) along the procession path, offering water, sherbet, and tea to participants.

The procession will commence after Zohrain prayers and a majlis which will be addressed Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari as per past practice, members of the Raja family who organise the event said.

To ensure smooth conduct of the event, authorities have put in place elaborate security arrangements. Additional deployments of police and paramilitary personnel will manage crowd movement and maintain law and order. Traffic police have also issued a diversion plan for commuters to avoid congestion along the procession route, particularly between 1:30 PM and 5:00 PM.

A senior police official urged citizens to cooperate with security personnel and adhere to advisory instructions for public safety.“We are committed to facilitating religious freedom while ensuring peace and order,” he said.

The 7th Muharram procession is among several key events in the ten-day mourning period, culminating in Ashura, observed on the 10th of Muharram.