Remarks By The Hon Andries Nel, MP, Deputy Minister Of Justice And Constitutional Development, On The Occasion Of The National Day Of The Republic Of Austria (26 October) Held On 24 October 2025

Your Excellency, Ambassador Romana Königsbrun

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Your Excellencies, Ambassadors and High Commissioners,

Distinguished Guests,

It is a great honour to represent the Government of the Republic of South Africa on this special occasion as we celebrate the National Day of the Republic of Austria. On October 26, 1955, the Austrian Parliament passed the constitutional law on permanent neutrality, which has been celebrated as the Austrian National Day since 1965.

This historic moment marked the end of foreign occupation and affirmed Austria's place among the community of free, independent, and peaceful nations.

In the words of the Preamble to South Africa's Constitution, a united and democratic Austria was“able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations.”

Since then, Austria's steadfast commitment to peace, neutrality, and diplomacy has remained a defining feature of its national identity.

Austria's National Day is not only a commemoration of history but also a celebration of enduring values - peace, dialogue, and cooperation.

In an increasingly interconnected and complex world, these principles have never been more relevant.

Austria's pivotal role in fostering international diplomacy, as host to key multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stands as a testament to its dedication to global peace, stability, and security.

Beyond diplomacy, Austria's contributions to the arts, sciences, culture, cuisine and, for me especially, coffee - are celebrated across the world.

From the immortal music of Mozart, Schubert, Strauss and Schoenberg to the literature of Rainer Maria Rilke, Bertha von Suttner, and Elfriede Jelinek to the architecture and artistic splendour of Vienna and beyond, Austria continues to inspire humanity.

It is also the cradle of some of the world's most profound thinkers - among them Ludwig Wittgenstein, whose reflections on language, logic, and the limits of human understanding remind us of the enduring power of thought to shape our moral and intellectual worlds and Erwin Schrödinger, who reminded us through both physics and philosophy that reality is at once interconnected and mysterious.

Their legacies speak to a nation that has never been afraid to ask the deepest questions about existence, knowledge, and human responsibility.

It is, therefore, no surprise that its leadership in sustainability, environmental stewardship, and innovation reminds us that true progress must always be grounded in respect for people and the planet alike.

As the Nobel Laureate Bertha von Suttner put it:

“One of the eternal truths is that happiness is created and developed in peace, and one of the eternal rights is the individual's right to live.”

And also that:“After the verb 'to Love', 'to Help' is the most beautiful verb in the world.”

In this regard, today, we also celebrate the warm and enduring partnership between Austria and South Africa.

Our countries share strong diplomatic and economic ties, as well as a rich record of cultural exchange and mutual respect.

A highlight of our relationship this year was the State Visit of President Alexander Van der Bellen to South Africa in July, which deepened our bonds of friendship and cooperation.

We look forward to continuing this momentum through our ongoing Bilateral Consultations, the next round of which will be held in Pretoria in the first half of 2026.

Excellencies, distinguished guests -

Before I request you to raise your glasses, I must share with you the fruit of some of the research that I did on the relative merits of the sparkling wine produced by our two great nations.

A highly informative website, austria, describes in tantalising detail Austrian sparkling wines from the Schlumberger, Szigeti, Bründlmayer, Gobelsburg Castle, Jurtschitsch, Christian Madl, and Hannes Harkamp estates.

However, in the interests of avoiding the risk of souring South Africa and Austria's excellent relations, I have decided, for today at least, to adopt a Law of Permanent Neutrality on this vexed question.

Nonetheless, I think we can all agree on the following statement that:

“The grape is a great little fruit: it refreshes and is sweet and sour at the same time.

It is blue-purple or greenish-white and likes to grow in Austria.

Here it has fresh air, lush soil, plenty of sun and silence, interrupted only by the people who take great care of the precious vines.

The small berry is the essence of the best wines and sparkling wines.

What would weddings, New Year's Eve and the ball season in Vienna be without the sparkle in the slender glass?”

And indeed, what would Austria's National Day be without the sparkle in the slender glass?

So may I now invite you to raise your glasses in a toast to Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Alexander Van der Bellen, to the people of South Africa and Austria, and to the continued friendship and partnership between our two nations.

I thank you.

