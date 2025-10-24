Maduro Urges Peace As US Expands Military Presence Near Venezuela

MENAFN - AzerNews) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urged the United States to avoid conflict, following US President Donald Trump's authorization of the CIA to conduct covert missions in Venezuela as part of what he called a broader campaign against narcotics trafficking in the Caribbean and the Pacific,reports.

Speaking at a meeting with loyalist trade unions, Maduro called for“peace forever,” warning against military escalation.

“No crazy war, please,” Maduro said in English.

Flight-tracking data indicated that a US B-1 bomber flew over the Caribbean near Venezuelan airspace on Thursday-the second such flight in a week. It was unclear whether the aircraft entered Venezuelan territory.

Trump vowed to continue strikes against“drug traffickers abroad” without seeking a formal declaration of war from Congress, adding that upcoming operations would target suspected cartel members in countries including Venezuela.

US defense officials maintained that every targeted vessel was linked to narcotics smuggling. However, several lawmakers have voiced concern over the limited evidence presented to justify the strikes, which, according to AFP, have killed at least 37 people since September 2.

Maduro responded by highlighting Venezuela's defensive capabilities, claiming the country has 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles deployed across key military sites. The short-range systems are designed to intercept low-flying aircraft and drones.