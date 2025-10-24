Minister Of Commerce And Industry Chairs Qatarpakistan Joint Ministerial Committee

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, met yesterday with H E Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during his official visit to Pakistan to chair the sixth session of the Qatar–Pakistan Joint Ministerial Committee for Economic, Commercial and Technical Cooperation. The meeting, held in Islamabad, brought together representatives from Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce.

Both sides reviewed the strong and longstanding relations between the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, exploring ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors. Discussions focused on economic partnerships, trade exchange and the promotion of mutual investments.

The session was co-chaired by Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar, and H E Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, with the participation of senior officials and representatives from both countries.

Sheikh Faisal highlighted the depth of the historical and close ties between Qatar and Pakistan, noting the special attention accorded to these relations by the leaderships of both nations. He stressed that this partnership is guided by a shared strategic vision to advance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade and investment fields.

His Excellency underscored the vital role of the Joint Ministerial Committee in promoting and expanding bilateral relations. Through joint efforts, both sides aim to enhance economic integration, foster collaborative initiatives, and increase trade exchange in line with their aspirations for inclusive and sustainable development.

He also called for activating the Qatar–Pakistan Business Council as an effective platform to support trade and investment relations, empower the private sector, and encourage the establishment of joint projects.

He further emphasised the importance of finalising the procedures for signing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He noted that the agreement would significantly enhance trade flows, investment opportunities, and the overall business environment, paving the way for an integrated economic partnership.

Both sides also discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, infrastructure, industry, education, and technology - viewed as essential enablers for deepening collaboration and integration between the two countries.

The two parties agreed to expand bilateral cooperation, accelerate joint development efforts, deepen economic ties, encourage mutual investment, and boost trade volumes - reflecting their shared vision for a more prosperous and interconnected future.