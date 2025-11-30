Did You Know Elon Musk's Partner Shivon Is Half-Indian - And Their Son Is Named After A Legendary Indian Scientist?

MENAFN - Live Mint) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his partner Shivon Zilis, who is also the director of operations and special projects at one of his companies, Neuralink, is“half-Indian”.

Surprised to learn about Shivon, investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath was in for another surprise - Musk revealed that the middle name of one of his children with Shivon is 'Sekhar,' after the legendary Indian scientist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

“One of my sons with her is, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar,” Musk told Kamath during his show 'People by WTF'.

Musk has four children with Shivon - twins Strider and Azure, a daughter Arcadia and a son Seldon Lycurgus. Seldon, Musk's 13th child, was born in March this year.

Who is S Chandrasekhar?

S Chandrasekhar was a renowned Indian-American astrophysicist who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983“for his theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the stars”.

Curious to learn about Shivon, the podcast host asked Musk if she had spent any time in India. The tech billionaire then revealed that, despite having Indian roots, Shivon had never been to the country - she was given up for adoption when she was a baby and grew up in Canada.

“I think her father was like an exchange student at the university, or something like that. I'm not sure of the exact details, but, just kind of thing where I don't know... she was given up for adoption,” Musk said.

Shivon Zilis X bio reads:“Made in Canada.”

In the candid interview, Musk also shared that he believes monogamy works best for most people.

Check out the full interview to learn his views on marriage, family, and children.

At the show, Elon Musk also discussed various topics, including H1-B visas, immigration and its polarisation, brain drain and Indian talent, and US debt.