Seven Injured Children From Gaza And Families Travel To Switzerland For Treatment

The children were transferred from the Gaza Strip to Jordan on Wednesday. They flew to Switzerland on Friday morning in four Rega and two Swiss military aircraft. They are due to land at Zurich, Geneva and Lugano airports later on Friday.

The children are suffering from conflict-related injuries and need highly specialised medical care, said the SEM. They will be treated in the university and cantonal hospitals of Geneva, Vaud, Ticino, Basel City, Lucerne and St Gallen. Two children will be treated in St Gallen.

This humanitarian operation has been prepared jointly by various departments of the Swiss federal government and the cantons. It is being carried out in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), Médecins sans Frontières (MSF) and the Swiss air rescue service Rega.

This content was published on Sep 26, 2025 Switzerland confirms it will treat injured children from Gaza.