Moscow, Washington talks to happen soon- Russian Deputy FM

According to reports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated Tuesday that while Moscow and Washington may engage in bilateral discussions before the end of autumn, a trilateral summit including Ukraine is unlikely.In an interview with a Russian state news outlet, Ryabkov mentioned that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio could meet on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, which began on September 9.The organization of the meeting "is in the process of discussion. I think the chances (for it to happen) are high," he said.Regarding a potential meeting with Ukraine, Ryabkov noted that Kyiv has yet to respond to a Russian proposal made during the third round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul on July 23.On the prospect of a fourth round of bilateral consultations aimed at resolving diplomatic frictions between Russia and the US, Ryabkov said the meeting has been postponed several times. He explained that the delays were strategic rather than logistical, as Moscow seeks meaningful progress rather than "stomping on the spot." He stressed that with sufficient political will, groundwork could be prepared behind the scenes for future initiatives."If we talk about some time frames, we aim to try to hold such an event at least by the end of autumn," he added.Commenting on the US stance toward Ukraine, Ryabkov stated that while not all American proposals align with Moscow’s preferences, they are generally grounded in "common sense."

