Death Toll From Vietnam Flooding Climbs To 90

MENAFN - IANS) Hanoi, Nov 23 (IANS) The death toll from flooding and landslides in Vietnam's central region rose to 90 as of Sunday, local media reported.

Twelve people remained missing, local daily Thanh Nien reported, citing the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

Torrential rains and flooding have damaged 1,154 houses and more than 80,800 hectares of rice and other crops in the region, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the local media.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for stepping up response measures to severe flooding and natural disasters in the central provinces.

The Vietnamese government has provided emergency aid worth 700 billion Vietnamese dong (about 26.6 million US dollars) to certain hard-hit regions for recovery efforts, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Over 28,400 houses remain inundated, while 946 others have been damaged, according to the report.

The economic losses are estimated at nearly 9 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 358 million US dollars), the authority said.

Power has been restored for most affected areas, with around 75,000 households still without electricity.

Vietnam's government has approved an emergency relief fund of 450 billion Vietnamese dong (about 17.93 million USD) to support four cities and provinces in central Vietnam in their recovery efforts, including Hue, Da Nang, Quang Tri, and Quang Ngai.

Earlier in August, eight people died and three others remained missing following flash floods and landslides in Vietnam's northern province of Dien Bien, local media reported.

Around 60 houses had been swept away or damaged by floodwaters, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.