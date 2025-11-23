403
Trump suggests US rep. Greene quitting to avoid primary challenge
(MENAFN) According to reports, President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene chose to resign from Congress to avoid facing a primary opponent who would carry Trump’s endorsement.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump labeled Greene a traitor and asserted that she was stepping aside due to “PLUMMETING Poll Numbers” and “not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!).”
Greene, a Republican from Georgia’s 14th District and previously one of Trump’s strongest allies, announced Friday that she will depart the House on Jan. 5. She pointed to a clash with Trump over her support for releasing files related to Jeffrey Epstein, as well as her growing dissatisfaction with what she described as the “Political Industrial Complex” in Washington.
Trump also attacked her backing of the Republican lawmaker who sponsored the bill mandating the disclosure of the Epstein documents, claiming: “Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky … did not help her.”
He further wrote, “For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD.”
Despite the criticism, Trump ended by expressing appreciation: “Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”
Trump signed the bill requiring the Justice Department to release all Epstein-related files on Wednesday, after both chambers of Congress overwhelmingly backed the measure. His support came days after shifting his stance, which some observers interpreted as an effort to avoid appearing defeated within his own party.
The decision capped weeks of political debate over how much information tied to Epstein should be made public. The impending release could reveal names of high-profile individuals in politics, business, and entertainment — some of whom, such as former Harvard President and Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have already stepped back from public life, saying they felt “deeply ashamed.”
Epstein died in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. He had earlier pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of procuring a minor for prostitution.
Speaking to US media on Saturday, Trump commented that “it’s not going to be easy” for Greene to revive her political career after breaking with him, though he said he could “patch up differences with anyone.”
In her resignation announcement, Greene said she wanted to spare her district from what she called a “hurtful and hateful primary” backed by Trump. She also accused him of “hatefully” spending tens of millions of dollars against her, adding: “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”
