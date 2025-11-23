403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Xi is anticipated to travel to South Korea in October
(MENAFN) According to reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit South Korea next month to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, a top diplomat indicated Wednesday.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, speaking ahead of his departure for Beijing, said he plans to discuss Xi’s potential visit with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi later in the day.
"From what I understand, President Xi will visit South Korea for the APEC summit," he said. "We will have detailed discussions in relation to the matter."
Last month, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung sent a personal invitation to Xi, delivered via a special envoy, requesting that the Chinese leader attend the summit.
Cho’s trip to Beijing marks the first high-level diplomatic visit since the start of Lee’s administration in early June. During the two-day visit, he is expected to discuss trade relations and regional cooperation with Chinese officials.
"We will discuss ways to further deepen our cooperation and reduce tensions in Northeast Asia," Cho said.
China and South Korea formally established diplomatic ties in August 1992, with bilateral trade reaching $267.6 billion in 2024.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, speaking ahead of his departure for Beijing, said he plans to discuss Xi’s potential visit with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi later in the day.
"From what I understand, President Xi will visit South Korea for the APEC summit," he said. "We will have detailed discussions in relation to the matter."
Last month, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung sent a personal invitation to Xi, delivered via a special envoy, requesting that the Chinese leader attend the summit.
Cho’s trip to Beijing marks the first high-level diplomatic visit since the start of Lee’s administration in early June. During the two-day visit, he is expected to discuss trade relations and regional cooperation with Chinese officials.
"We will discuss ways to further deepen our cooperation and reduce tensions in Northeast Asia," Cho said.
China and South Korea formally established diplomatic ties in August 1992, with bilateral trade reaching $267.6 billion in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment