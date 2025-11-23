403
Hundreds protest Israeli strikes on Gaza in Stockholm
(MENAFN) According to reports, hundreds of people gathered in Sweden’s capital on Saturday to denounce Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip, arguing that Israel is disregarding the ceasefire agreement.
Crowds assembled in Odenplan Square in central Stockholm, where they voiced anger over the continued bombardment and the ongoing restrictions on humanitarian aid reaching Gaza’s population. Demonstrators held signs such as “Stand up for Palestine” and “Say no to genocide,” while chanting slogans in support of Palestine.
Participants also called on the Swedish government to implement a full arms embargo against Israel.
Dror Feiler, a Jewish activist who took part in the rally, said — according to reports — that although officials speak of a ceasefire, the reality on the ground tells a different story.
“Palestinians are being killed every day in Gaza, while ethnic cleansing continues in the occupied West Bank,” he said.
Feiler argued that Israeli forces in the West Bank fail to intervene against settler violence and are instead contributing to it. He added, “Our governments continue to buy and sell weapons.
They continue to support Israel politically and diplomatically ... that’s unacceptable.”
