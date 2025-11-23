403
Dutch PM reaffirms support to Zelensky amid US peace plan talks
(MENAFN) According to reports, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday to discuss the newly drafted US peace plan, emphasizing that the Netherlands stands firmly with Ukraine during the ongoing challenges.
In a message posted on X from the G20 summit in South Africa, Schoof said he had a phone conversation with Zelenskyy regarding the proposal, "reiterating my support in these difficult times." He stressed that Ukraine must remain fully involved in the negotiation process and in shaping any eventual agreement.
"This is the only path to a just and lasting peace, for security in Ukraine and the rest of Europe," he said.
The discussion took place as debate continues over the 28-point plan prepared by the US to end the more than two-year-long conflict. The draft reportedly calls for Ukraine to cede additional land to Russia, reduce the size of its military, and officially withdraw its NATO membership ambitions. President Donald Trump has asked Zelenskyy to provide his response by Thursday.
Zelenskyy described the decision before him as extremely difficult, saying it poses a choice between the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."
Earlier in the day, leaders from nine European countries, along with Japan, Canada, and senior EU officials, expressed concern over provisions that would restrict Ukraine’s armed forces, warning they "would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."
Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" in February 2022, claiming aims of "denazification" and demilitarizing Ukraine. Beyond seeking limitations on Ukraine’s military and blocking NATO membership, Moscow also demands that the Russian language receive official status in Ukraine.
