Katara Tech Forum Discusses Opportunities, Challenges Of AI In Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation "Katara," in cooperation with the Business Forum, held the 25th edition of the Katara Tech Forum under the theme "Artificial Intelligence and Education: Opportunities and Challenges."

The forum brought together a distinguished group of experts and specialists, including Dr. Anas Bouhlal, Regional Program Specialist for Higher Education and Technical and Vocational Training; Kholoud Al Mannai, Director of E-Learning and Digital Solutions at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE); Dr. Shaker Ahmed Al Ashwal, Executive Director of the Global Institute for Studies in partnership with Arkansas State University (USA); and Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al Ishaq, CEO of AI Qatar.

The session was moderated by writer and media personality Issa bin Mohammed Al Ishaq.

In his opening remarks, Thamer Al Qadi, Director of the Information Technology Department at Katara and Chair of the Katara Tech Forum, emphasized that the current technological revolution imposes a shared responsibility on all stakeholders.

He pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer merely a supportive tool, but a genuine partner in shaping the future of education.

He added that AI offers opportunities such as curriculum development, innovative personalized learning methods, and empowering teachers to focus on creativity.

However, these opportunities come with challenges related to privacy, ethical use, and human capacity building.

Al Qadi noted that Katara's cooperation with the Business Forum reflects the close link between education, technology, and the economy, stressing that investing in knowledge and technology is an investment in humanity and the future.

He underlined that the forum serves as a platform for exchanging experiences and ideas, and for turning challenges into opportunities.

For his part, Chairman of the Business Forum Saad Mohammed Al Dabbagh expressed his gratitude to Katara for organizing the event, explaining that its theme aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which focuses on human and knowledge-based development.

Al Dabbagh affirmed that artificial intelligence has become a national necessity for serving the future, calling for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to harness modern technologies in developing education.

Kholoud Al Mannai stated that MOEHE was among the first ministries globally to begin training its teachers on the use of AI since 2022. She stressed that the purpose of the technology is not to replace teachers but to empower them and ease their workloads.

She added that the Ministry has developed a digital competency framework for both teachers and students tailored to the local context and is currently working on an e-learning governance framework to ensure the safe and responsible use of digital tools in schools.

Dr. Shaker Al Ashwal praised the higher education environment in Qatar, noting that around 60% of universities in the country offer specialized programs in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

He emphasized the importance of identifying real educational needs and directing AI use toward achieving educational goals.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anas Bouhlal highlighted UNESCO's role in promoting AI ethics, explaining that it is the only international organization that has developed a comprehensive framework for this field. He also pointed out the cultural specificities of the Arab world, which require a unique approach to dealing with artificial intelligence, emphasizing that AI is not a substitute for human intelligence but a tool that broadens educational horizons and enhances inclusivity.

Concluding the discussion, Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al Ishaq stressed that education is undergoing a fundamental transformation thanks to AI, calling for the preservation of values and ethics as the true challenge in this domain.

He noted that the issue does not lie in the use of technology itself, but in its outcomes and direction.

In closing, participants exchanged views and ideas on the role of artificial intelligence in advancing education and addressing challenges while preserving the cultural and intellectual identity of Arab societies.