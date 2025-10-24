Smortfrog ($SMORT): Building The World's First Community-Trained AI Network Through Decentralized Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmortFrog ($SMORT) has unveiled a pioneering vision for decentralized artificial intelligence - an open, blockchain-based ecosystem where community participation directly contributes to the development, governance, and training of AI models.





By combining distributed computing principles with community-driven data curation, SmortFrog introduces a new concept known as Proof of Intelligence (PoI) - a mechanism that rewards users for meaningful contributions to AI learning and validation. The project seeks to redefine how artificial intelligence evolves by ensuring that its growth is transparent, participatory, and collectively owned.





The Future of AI Is Decentralized

Traditional AI systems are built within closed corporate environments, often limited by data silos and centralized control. SmortFrog challenges that model by distributing the process of AI development across its global network of participants. Through its Proof of Intelligence protocol, SmortFrog enables users to perform validation tasks, data labeling, and quality assessment - turning human insight into measurable computational progress.

“Artificial intelligence shouldn't belong to a few large entities,” said a spokesperson for SmortFrog's Core Team.“SmortFrog enables anyone, anywhere, to help train AI models and share in the value they create. It's a democratic approach to intelligence itself.”





A Decentralized Architecture for Collective Learning

SmortFrog's ecosystem is composed of several interlocking components designed to foster open collaboration between humans and machines: Proof of Intelligence Engine: The backbone of SmortFrog's AI network, rewarding participants for verified contributions that improve model quality. SmortDAO Governance: A decentralized organization that manages treasury operations, AI development parameters, and ecosystem policies through community voting. SmortAI Lab: An open research layer that allows developers to contribute new models, tools, and AI utilities to the ecosystem. AI Marketplace (in development): A decentralized exchange for datasets, model components, and training services, powered by the $SMORT token. Together, these elements create a self-evolving infrastructure where AI learning, governance, and value creation are intrinsically linked.





The $SMORT Token: Incentivizing Intelligence

At the center of the ecosystem is the $SMORT token, which functions as both a governance and utility asset. Key applications include: AI Contribution Rewards: Earned for verified training and validation inputs. Governance Rights: Token holders can propose and vote on changes to the AI framework and funding initiatives. Ecosystem Access: Required for interacting with AI APIs, datasets, and the forthcoming SmortAI marketplace. Deflationary Mechanics: Controlled burn mechanisms support sustainable token economics. This dual utility ensures that participation in the network remains both economically rewarding and operationally impactful.





Collaborative Intelligence for a Transparent Future

SmortFrog envisions a world where artificial intelligence evolves through open collaboration rather than centralized control. By transforming participation into computational progress, it aims to bridge the gap between human knowledge and machine learning - building a shared intelligence layer for the decentralized web.

“We're moving from corporate AI to collective AI,” the team added.“SmortFrog represents a shift in how we build, train, and own the next generation of intelligent systems.”





About SmortFrog

SmortFrog ($SMORT) is a decentralized artificial intelligence network built on blockchain technology. Its Proof of Intelligence model rewards users for contributing data, insights, and validation work that strengthen community-trained AI systems. Through SmortDAO governance and an open AI marketplace, SmortFrog enables global collaboration in the creation and management of decentralized intelligence.

