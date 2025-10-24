Santa Barbara's Just 4 Fun Party Rentals Announces Relocation & Expanded Operations
“We're thrilled to expand into a larger, more accessible space right in the heart of Santa Barbara,” said Michelle Solmaz, CFO & Principal Event Designer of Just 4 Fun Party Rentals.“This is my hometown, and being a truly local business means everything to us. Our new location allows us to better serve our community, improve delivery efficiency, and continue offering the beautifully curated event rentals we're known for.”
The new location features expanded warehouse capacity, improved loading access for delivery operations, and an enhanced design studio where the team can curate signature event looks. The relocation supports Just 4 Fun's continued growth in the luxury event market and reinforces its commitment to providing seamless, full-service rental experiences for Santa Barbara's most cherished celebrations.
Founded in 2007, Just 4 Fun Party Rentals has grown from a small local rental company into a trusted full-service partner for thousands of weddings, private parties, and corporate functions throughout the Central Coast. Known for its curated selection, professional setup crews, and stress-free event support, the company has become a go-to resource for planners and venues seeking polished, reliable service.
The new address will officially open for operations on October 31, 2025, with all deliveries, pickups, and appointments transitioning to the Salsipuedes Street facility beginning that week.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Michelle Solmaz
CFO & Principal Event Designer
Just 4 Fun Party Rentals
📍 423 N Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
📞 805-680-5484 | 805-564-0019
🌐
