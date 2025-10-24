Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Outlines Four Key Areas To Boost Partnership With The EU

Uzbekistan Outlines Four Key Areas To Boost Partnership With The EU


2025-10-24 09:05:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 24. As part of his official visit to Belgium, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a roundtable meeting with executives of leading European companies and banks, where he outlined four key areas for further deepening cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

Uzbekistan, the head of state noted, is interested in jointly developing projects focused on producing high value-added goods through the exploration and deep processing of strategic raw materials and minerals within the country.

Among other promising areas of partnership, the president emphasized the green economy and the chemical industry. Uzbekistan is actively introducing renewable energy sources and modernizing its energy infrastructure. European partners were invited to participate in projects related to green energy generation, energy storage systems, and environmentally friendly chemical production.

Another strategic priority highlighted during the meeting was the development of infrastructure and logistics. Uzbekistan continues to modernize its transport network, including highways, railways, and airports, and is ready to implement joint projects to expand transit corridors and establish modern logistics hubs linking Europe and Asia.

Special attention was also given to the digital economy and information technologies. Uzbekistan is developing a network of IT parks and startup incubators, expressing readiness to cooperate with European partners in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

MENAFN24102025000187011040ID1110243231



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search