TAP Expansion Marks New Phase In Azerbaijan's European Energy Journey

The Trans‐Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) continues to reaffirm the strategic significance of the Republic of Azerbaijan in bolstering Europe's energy security and diversifying its gas supply routes, according to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The statement was issued to mark the fifth anniversary of TAP's commercial operation.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%