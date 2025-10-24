3D Secure 2.0 Payer Authentication Market Report 2025: Regional And Country Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Markets Covered:
- By Component: Software; Hardware; Services By Deployment: on-Premises; Cloud-Based By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises By Application: E-Commerce; Banking; Payment Gateways; Other Applications By End-User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Retail; Healthcare; Travel and Hospitality; Other End Users
Subsegments:
- By Software: Payment Gateway Software; Security and Encryption Software; Terminal Management Software (TMS); Point of Sale (POS) Operating Systems; Fraud Detection and Risk Management Software; Tokenization Solutions; Digital Wallet Integration By Hardware: Payment Terminals; Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pads; Biometric Devices; Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Devices; Smart Card Readers; Contactless or Near Field Communication (NFC) Devices; Embedded Chipsets; Peripheral Devices By Services: Installation and Integration Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Consulting and Training Services; Managed Services; Software-as-A-Service (SaaS); Hardware Leasing Services; Remote Troubleshooting; Compliance and Certification Services
3DS 2.0 Payer Authentication Market Regional and Country Analysis
3DS 2.0 Payer Authentication Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- American Express Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Visa Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Mastercard Incorporated Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Fiserv Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Adyen N.V. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
3DS 2.0 Payer Authentication Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
- Naspers Payments Private Limited Worldline S.A. Elavon Inc. Nets A/S ACI Worldwide Inc. 31.6. Marqeta Inc. CardConnect LLC GMO Payment Gateway Inc. UnionPay International Co. Ltd. BlueSnap Inc. Entersekt (Pty) Ltd. Modirum MDPay Ltd. Braintree Payment Solutions LLC GPayments Pty Ltd. Cardstream Limited
3DS 2.0 Payer Authentication Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the 3D Secure 2.0 Payer Authentication Market
Recent Developments in the 3D Secure 2.0 Payer Authentication Market
3D Secure 2.0 Payer Authentication Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
- Countries Offering Most New Opportunities Segments Offering Most New Opportunities Growth Strategies
3D Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) Payer Authentication Market
