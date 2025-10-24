Dallas Area Rapid Transit Opens New Regional Rail Line, Connecting Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 26-mile commuter rail strengthens North Texas' economy, expands mobility, and prepares region for projected growth

Dallas, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALLAS, October 24 , 2025 – Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will launch the Silver Line regional rail service on Saturday, October 25, 2025, an investment that strengthens DART's role as a regional economic and mobility asset.

Spanning over 26 miles, the Silver Line connects Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, Grapevine, and DFW International Airport, reducing congestion, linking residents to jobs and educational opportunities, and expanding travel options across North Texas.

The Silver Line features state-of-the-art Stadler trains, fully accessible stations, and direct transfers to DART Light Rail, bus routes, and DFW terminals.

Service at a Glance

Start Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Frequency: Every 30 minutes during weekday peak hours; every 60 minutes off-peak and on weekends

Hours: 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily

Connections: Transfers to DART Light Rail lines, bus routes, DFW airport terminals, Trinity Metro TexRail service



Why It Matters

The Silver Line is a regional investment built to serve the growing needs of North Texas. Each station was designed with input from the cities along the rail corridor, reflecting local character, community feedback, and accessibility features to ensure a safe and welcoming experience for all riders. The line connects residents to key employment centers and educational destinations, including The University of Texas at Dallas, making travel easier for students and professionals.

The Silver Line is rail service built for longer distances and faster connections than DART's light rail system. It also links to North Texas' expanding trail network, allowing riders to combine transit with walking, biking, and recreation. Originating from the Cotton Belt Corridor plan, the line reflects years of planning to expand mobility, ease congestion, and prepare for future growth across the region.

“The Silver Line is a centerpiece of our Point B vision to make DART your first-in-mind mobility partner,” said Nadine Lee, DART President & CEO.“By connecting key employment centers, neighborhoods, and the world's third-busiest airport, this project will be a catalyst for economic growth, provide access to opportunity, and a seamless mobility experience that helps our region thrive.”

Riders will enjoy early morning and evening service designed to accommodate commuters, airport travelers, and leisure riders. Silver Line stations provide connections to DART Light Rail lines, bus routes, Trinity Metro's TexRail and DFW Airport terminals. Trains will feature comfortable seating, bicycle racks, overhead luggage racks, USB phone chargers and ADA-compliant boarding for a smooth, accessible experience.

“Our focus is on reliability and convenience,” said Gary Slagel, DART Chairman of the Board.“With predictable schedules, modern trains, and seamless connections, the Silver Line is built to meet the needs of both daily riders and occasional travelers. It's another way DART is making North Texas more connected than ever.”

To mark the start of service, DART will offer free Silver Line rides from October 25 through November 8. Public station celebrations will be held at each of the 10 Silver Line stations on October 25, featuring live music, cultural performances, family-friendly activities, and community programming.

Rider Resources

For schedules, station details, and real-time updates, visit DART/ SilverLine or download the GoPass app. Customer service is available at 214-979-1111. Additional details about the launch and Grand Opening celebration are coming soon.

A detailed advisory with schedules and event information will follow in coming weeks.

About DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) provides modern public transit services designed for fast, comfortable, and economical travel. The agency operates Light Rail, Trinity Railway Express regional rail, bus routes, GoLink on-demand service, and paratransit, moving more than 220,000 passengers daily across a 700-square-mile, 13-city region including Addison, Carrollton, Cockrell Hill, Dallas, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Richardson, Rowlett, Plano, and University Park.

